Ethiopia: Seven Political Parties Agree to Establish Front

Addis Ababa — Seven political parties, four nation-wide and three ethno-nationalist parties have agreed to establish a front.

All Ethiopia Unity Party, Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Party, Ethiopian Democratic Union, Ethiopian National Unity Party, Afar People Justice Democracy Party, Afar People Liberation Party and Oromo People's Justice Democracy Party agreed to work together.

The parties in their joint communiqué, said that they decided to establish a front as it is important for parties to combine their efforts for better results.

They also said that it will allow them to operate in collaboration in order to contribute share for efforts towards widening the political space rather than engaging in a fragmented way.

According to the communiqué, the parties didn't manage to bring change in the country in promoting democracy, due to the nature of their struggle, which lacks cooperation.

They believe that working as a front will help them to build their capacity and thereby contribute to efforts geared towards democratization.

The parties said they will work together with the reformists who are leading the sweeping reforms in order to deepen democracy, the communiqué said.

Ethiopia has embarked on sweeping reforms that aimed at expanding political space, building democratic institution and nurturing multi-party system.

Mersha Yosef, Chairman ofEthiopian People's Revolutionary Party (EPRP), one of members of the Front, said the reform brought optimism among the opposition towards strengthening multi-party system.

He added that the Front will work hard to play its leading role in promoting multi-party system.

Dr. Bezabih Demissie of All Ethiopia Unity Party (AEUP) acknowledged the need to work in collaboration for the benefit of the public.

He said working together with various political parties has become imperative since the country has started a new chapter.

The Front consist parties with different ideology and constituencies as some are nation-wide and others are ethno-nationalist parties.

However, they said this will not make a difference, since all parties are striving to build a democratic country, differences will be accommodated.

The parties that agreed to form the Front have already established a committee that will prepare rules and programs that would govern them.