Somalia: Qatar's Amir Directs to Support Somalia Budget With Millions

The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani discussed with President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo the strong bilateral relations between both countries and ways to boost and develop them in various fields.

During the talks held today at the Amiri Diwan, the developments in Somalia were reviewed and the Amir directed to support the Somali government budget for 2019 with QR 73 million.

The discussions covered a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The discussions were attended by a number of ministers.

From the Somali side, the discussions were attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the President.