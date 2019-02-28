Somalia: UNFPA Calls for Speedy Probe Into Aisha's Rape and Subsequent Murder

Photo: Nyasa Times

Malawi Pastor of Pentecostal Church arrested for rape at overnight prayers.

We are shocked by the death of 12-year-old Aisha Ilyes Aden who has been brutally murdered after being kidnapped, raped and tortured in northern Galkayo. As the UN agency leading globally the charge to end violence against women and girls, UNFPA condemns this hideous act of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence is a grave violation of individual women's and girls' rights; the rape and subsequent murder of Aisha is a terrible example of that. Moreover, the impunity enjoyed by perpetrators, and the fear generated by their actions, have an effect on all women and girls. The violence reflects and reinforces the discrimination against women and girls, perpetuating a vicious cycle that is detrimental to their development and progress.

UNFPA stands with Aisha's family and fully supports the authorities, communities, and activists fighting against gender-based violence and for women's human rights in Somalia. UNFPA calls for a speedy investigation into Aisha's murder and for the enforcement of the Sexual Offenses Law, which criminalizes all sexual offenses in the Puntland State of Somalia.

There simply is no place for violence against girls and women in the world today and in the future, we are striving to create where every girl in Somalia grows up able to experience her inherent dignity, human rights, and equality. Today and every day, let's stand up for the human rights, safety and dignity of every woman and girl everywhere.