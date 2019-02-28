Gambia: President Barrow Appoints Fatou Kinteh Minister for Women Affairs, Children, Social Welfare

His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, acting under Section 71(3) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mrs. Fatou Kinteh as Minister of Women's Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare with effect from, Friday, 1st March 2019.

The creation of the new Ministry is part of the president's women empowerment drive to give prominence to the matters of women, children, and the vulnerable in society. Additionally, it is also in line with the government's institutional reforms policy of realigning key sectors under the relevant institutions. Consequently, the Office of the Vice President, and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare are duly relieved of the portfolios of Women Affairs, and Social Welfare, respectively. The creation of the Ministry has already been captured in the 2019 National Budget.

Upon completion of high school education at the Gambia High School in Banjul, Fatou Kinteh was privileged to attend Fourah Bay College University in Freetown, Sierra Leone, where she attained a B.A. in Sociology and History. She returned home to join the Gambia Family Planning Association for seven years and rose through the ranks to the position of Programme Officer: Information, Education, and Communication. In 1999, she left for Cardiff, United Kingdom to pursue a Master's degree in Population and Development at the University of Wales.

Mrs. Kinteh is a renowned gender activist and social worker with vast experience in advocacy for the rights of women and children. She has served both as Deputy Director, and the Director of the Women's Bureau. Mrs. Kinteh also coordinated several projects for the European Commission and the African Development Bank. Before her current appointment as Minister of Women's Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh was National Coordinator FGM and Gender at the UNFPA.