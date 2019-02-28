Gambia: The Insecurity of Tenure of Nominated Members of the National Assembly

The removal of one nominated member of the National Assembly means that any nominated member could also be removed. What then is the use of the President nominating five members of the National Assembly? The previous argument was that nominating five members could enable representatives of those living with physical limitations, women, trade unions and other associations, the youth and so on and so forth to be represented.

It is important for the President to go back to the drawing board to reflect on the implication of removing a nominated member at this material time when the country is being carefully watched by the international community. Parliament is making its mark as the best institution to conduct oversight in relation to the executive. Such removals would mean that others may become insecure, thus putting into question the sustainability of their independent posture.

Gambia needs a better start if we are to have a third republic based on tolerance, functioning institutions and enlarged liberty.