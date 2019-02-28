26 February 2019

Gambia: Yusupha Back Playing After 8-Month Injury

By Sulayman Bah

Striker Yusupha Njie has recuperated to return to the field for the first time after eight months. The former Real de Banjul sustained an injury which had him sitting out of matches for eight months beginning March last year.

He was lined up to make a switch to Stade de Reims and went to the extent of even signing a deal with the French Ligue one outfit before complications marred the deal leading to its collapse.

Portuguese top flight side Boavista activated the African's option of a permanent deal following an impressive debut season in which he netted four goals in seventeen total matches.

Njie played on Sunday in the 1-0 win over mid-table occupants Rio Ave, coming on five minutes from time.

