Gambia: EFSTH Receive D1.6 Million Worth of Surgical Equipment

Imam Ebou Ndure of Banjul who doubles as chairperson of the board of trustees, last Friday February 22nd 2019, handed over various surgical and medical items worth D1.6M, to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH). The items were donated by Human Appeal International and Kilkenny Islamic Centre, a charitable organisation based in Ireland.

Speaking at the presentation, Imam Ebou Ndure expressed delighted to present the surgical and medical equipment worth over £300,000 or equivalent to D1.6Million; that this is all geared to remedy the situation at the country's health sector and major hospital.

Imam Ndure said as a Gambian and someone who hailed from Banjul, he felt the need and urgency to participate in improving the sector and country's main hospital.

Also speaking was the Chief Medical Director, Dr Samateh. He described the donation as a good gesture, and said the management of EFSTH were delighted to be associated with the charity. He expressed his profound gratitude to the donors for the gesture, and thanked Imam Ebou Ndure for the heart to assist his country in mobilizing medical items for EFSTH.

Dr Samateh dilated on the importance and value of the items which he said will go a long way in assisting the hospital with the treatment of patients. He finally assured the donors that the donated items will be judiciously put into good use.

It could be recalled that back in November 2016, Imam Ebou Ndure through the same organization, donated a 240 ft container worth over 200,000 Euros, to EFSTH.