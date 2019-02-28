Gambia: Military Intelligence Officer Summoned to Testify At Court-Martial

A Military Intelligence Officer at the Fajara Barracks, was summoned to testify in the matter of WO1 Sulaiman S. Badjie and Lance Corporal Private Lamin Kujabi, as DW3. This came by an application made by the Defence Counsel O. Suso that the Court should serve one military intelligence officer who is attached to Fajara Barracks, to appear before the Court Martial, pursuant to regulation 110 of the Gambia Armed Forces Act, a subsidiary legislation. As the application was not objected to by the prosecution, the Court Martial declared that a witness summon was issued to one Amadou Jatta, to appear before them on the 26th of February 2019, to testify as DW3.

When the case was called on Monday February 25th, AM. Yusuf with Lt B. Sanneh, announced their appearance for the State, while O. Suso with Lt Abdoulie Conteh, Major Basirou Sarr, Major Mustapha Badjie and Major Yusupha Jammeh, represented the accused soldiers.

In continuing his cross examination of DW 2 Kujabi, AM Yusuf asked the witness to read out to the Court, the third line of page 30, in exhibit P3 which contained the transcribed WhatsApp audio conversation of the accused soldiers.

"Is it correct that you are intake 29 A at the One Infantry Battalion?" asked Yusuf. The witness answered in the positive adding that he was not the only Kujabi among his intake mates.

"Can you speak Jola?" asked Yusuf. DW 2 answered in the affirmative.

"What is the meaning of 'yefai?" asked state prosecutor Yusuf. "I don't know," answered the witness.

When DW 2 was asked whether he does know members of the WhatsApp group called Aljamat, he answered in the negative.

"Do you know Sgt Yusupha Jatta and Aba Badjie?" asked Yusuf. "I don't know them," replied DW 2. Asked by prosecutor to tell the Court how he was communicating with his wife whilst in Darfur, the witness said he communicated with her through his sister's Mobil phone; that his wife was not using a mobile phone.

"What is the number you used to communicate to your wife?" asked Yusuf. "I can't remember," the witness answered. State prosecutor Yusuf further told him that he destroyed both his Sudan GSM line, and his Gambian sim card before July 22nd 2017. The witness however disagreed, adding that his Sudan line was bought in September 2017.

"I am putting it to you that all you told the Court is not true. You said it to cover yourself," Yusuf told the witness. But the witness insisted that he was under oath and everything he said was the truth, in its entirety.

The case was then adjoined to the 26th of February for continuation of Defence Witness 3.

As readers can recall, two members of the Gambia Armed Forces are standing trial in a Court Martial at the Yundum Military Barracks, charged with mutiny, incitement to mutiny and to endeavour to persuade members of the Gambia Armed Forces to take part in mutiny. They all since denied the allegations.