Gambia: Fatou Kinteh Appointed Minister for Women Affairs

Mrs Fatou Kinteh has been appointed by President Adama Barrow as Minister of Women's Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare with effect from, Friday, 1st March 2019.

According the press release from the Office of the President, the "creation of the new Ministry is part of the president's women empowerment drive to give prominence to the matters of women, children, and the vulnerable in society. Additionally, it is also in line with the government's institutional reforms policy of realigning key sectors under the relevant institutions. Consequently, the Office of the Vice President, and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare are duly relieved of the portfolios of Women Affairs, and Social Welfare, respectively. The creation of the Ministry has already been captured in the 2019 National Budget.

Fatou Kinteh attained a B.A. in Sociology and History. She returned home to join the Gambia Family Planning Association for seven years and rose through the ranks to the position of Programme Officer: Information, Education, and Communication. In 1999, she left for Cardiff, United Kingdom to pursue a Master's degree in Population and Development at the University of Wales.

As a gender activist and social worker with vast experience in advocacy for the rights of women and children, she has served the Director of the Women's Bureau and coordinated several projects. Before her current appointment as Minister of Women's Affairs, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh was National Coordinator FGM and Gender at the UNFPA.