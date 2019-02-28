South Africa: Zuma Abdicated His Authority to Make Cabinet Appointments to the Gupta Family - Manuel Tells Zondo

analysis

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, giving evidence before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday has said he believed former President Jacob Zuma had abdicated his authority to the Gupta family to make Cabinet appointments.

Testifying at the Zondo Commission, former finance minister, Trevor Manuel gave evidence about an August 2011 ANC meeting when an "emotional" former Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula had revealed to 80 leaders of the ANC that a Gupta brother had told him of his promotion to Cabinet before then president Jacob Zuma had told him of his appointment.

"The essence of that discussion was of an abdication of authority (by Zuma). I have not the slightest doubt that that abdication is in evidence in that example," said Manuel, who said the pattern of abdication became even more serious.

Manuel is giving evidence on how Cabinet appointments are made and how the practice changed under Zuma when the Gupta family came to exercise an over-sized influence in how appointments were made.

It eventually saw former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene fired in December 2015, said Manuel. His successor, Des van Rooyen, came to the Treasury with advisers who had spent the previous week at the...