Sudan: First Vice - President Receives Ambassador of Britain

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, received in his office Wednesday the Ambassador of Britain to Sudan, Irfan Siddiq, and appreciated firmness of the bilateral relation between the two countries.

Present at the meeting was the British Military Attaché at the Embassy of Britain.

The First Vice - President pointed out that Sudan looks forward for enhancing its cooperation with Britain in all fields, especially in the fields of training and the exchange of expertise as well as boosting the coordination at the international forums for realizing peace and stability in Sudan and the region.

The meeting has discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and means to bolster security and peace in Sudan and the region.

The British Ambassador has expressed the desire of his country to strengthen the relations between the two countries which is characterized by its historical, political, social and cultural dimensions.

He referred to the efforts exerted by Britain in cooperation with the international community to support Sudan.

He wished that Sudan will be able to surpass the current challenges and to maintain security and stability.