Sudan: Aila Briefed On Situation in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila has got acquinted with the overall situations in khartoum State.

This came during his meeting, Wednesday with the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. (Police) Hashim Osman Al-Hussein, who breifed him on the overall situation in Khartoum State.

He noted in a press statement to (SUNA), that the meeting has tackled the services and development projects and the efforts of the state's government to improve the people's living conditions, indicating that the national prime minister has expressed readiness to support Khartoum state.

Lt. Gen. Al-Hussein has affirmed the determination to complete the development projects for realizing the ambitions of the people of the state for development and the services improvement.