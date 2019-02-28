Sudan: Al-Magboul - Reducing Customs Dollar Important Step for Economy

Khartoum — The member of the Board of Directors of the Sudanese Businessmen's Union, Dr. Khaled Al-Magboul, has considered the decision of reducing the customs dollar from 18 to 15 SDG is an important step that comes within the framework of correcting the course of the national economy.

In statement to SUNA he called for a further reduction of the customs dollar to reach 10 pounds to stimulate and revive the economy, pointing out that in the past policies, the customs dollar has been raised to 18 from 6 pounds, which caused damage and impact on the economic movement.

He explained that there is a package of proposals between the businessmen and the government in the framework of cooperation and coordination face the challenges, solve the economic problems and achieve the objectives of rationalization of imports and increasing exports.

He has praised the decision of reducing the port fees to 50% and said that it comes within the framework of activating the movement of the ports, the national industries, and expected that the coming period will witness positive effects of this decision.

SUNA refers that the government and the private sector have agreed during the last two days, in the meeting held between the National Prime Minister, Mohamed Taher Aila and the Chairman of the Union of Sudanese Businessmen, Saud Al-Berir, to reduce the value of the customs dollar from 18 pounds to 15 pounds, and to reduce the port's charge by 50% to support the economy and activate the business.