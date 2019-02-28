Sudan: Ahmed Saad Emphisizes Firmness of Sudanese - Ethiopian Relations

Khartoum — The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ahmed Saad Omar, has reiterated during his meeting Wednesday with the Ethiopian Minister of Trade and Industry and the accompanying delegation the keenness of Sudan to cement its relations with neighbor Ethiopia to serve the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to khartoum noted in a press statement following the meeting that the meeting has discussed the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, industry, transport and railways, and the arrangements for the meeting of the Joint higher Sudanese -Ethiopian Economic Committee, scheduled to start Thursday in Khartoum.