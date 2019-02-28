Sudan: President of Republic Gives Directives for Improvement of Public Performance

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Hassan al-Bashir has given directives for the improvement of the public performance, and to carry the necessary procedures that contribute to the economic and social stability in all country.

The President was acquainted during his meeting at the Guests House with the National Prime Minister on the overall security, political and economic situations.

The Prime Minister noted in press statements that the President of the Republic has agreed on a number of procedures and decisions that will be taken in the coming days regarding the economic issues in order to assure the removal of many of the gaps and aspects that would cause damage to the economic course.

He added that they have agreed on the revision of the duties imposed on a number of goods and review the fees and taxes in the different states according to the joint authorities and powers.

Aila noted that he briefed the President of the Republic on his meetings with the Walis (states' governors) in order to activate the procedures for the provision of bread, medicine, fuel, and providing the necessary funding for it and the materials for the Sudanese pharmaceutical industry.

Aila said he also briefed the President of the Republic on the procedures for the improvement and efficiency of services for the citizens, besides the provision of the agricultural inputs, reconsideration of the fees and customs levied on some basic inputs and equipment, and the follow up of purchase of local wheat to ensure provision of more than 40% of the country needs of wheat in the new year.

Regarding the formation of the government, Aila indicated that he has consulted with the President of the Republic on the work required in the dialogue issue, and the communication with the different political parties in order to reach a formula that would enable the formation of a government of competencies capable of dealing with the issues of the homeland and meet the citizen's needs.