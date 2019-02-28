Sudan: State Minister At Ministry of Defence Takes Oath

Khartoum — The new State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Lt. Gen. Isam-Eddin Mubarak Habiballa, was sworn in Wednesday at the Guest House before the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and in presence of the First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, the National Prime Minister, Dr. Mohamed Tahir Aila, and the Chief Justice, Abdul-Majid Idris.

In a press statement after taking oath, the State Minister said that he will exert utmost efforts to support the state orientation and the Armed Forces toward realizing security and stability all over the country.

He expressed thanks and gratitude to the President of the Republic for the confidence he accorded to him.