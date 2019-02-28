South Africa: Churches Confront Lukau Over 'Resurrection Miracle'

Johannesburg — FAITH-based organisations, civil society groups and activists are demanding a public apology from a controversial pastor who claimed to have raised a man from the dead.

Led by Incredible Happenings founder, Prophet Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng, will on Thursday lead a delegation including South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) and South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) to the Alleluia Ministries International church of Alph Lukau in Sandton, days after a video of him 'resurrecting" the man went viral.

The resurrection controversy is the latest in a series of outrageous claims by some emerging Pentecostal church leaders. Congregations have also been sprayed with pesticides, eat snakes and rat poison with the church leaders claiming to perform miracles.

In a statement, Motsoeneng on Wednesday raised concern at the trend. He denounced the latest controversy.

"No bona fide religious leader, in his right sense of mind and driven by the spirit of our Creator can attempt to pull such an antic for the sake of quick fame and cameras And that trick has immediately backfired, with many civil society groups denouncing Lukau, and other church leaders," Motsoeneng said.

"Mboro" said apart from demanding a public apology, they would plead with him to abandon his ways and turn to the Lord.

Other local church leaders nationwide also voiced their concern as vowed to participate in Thursday's confrontation at Lukau's church.

The Zimbabwean Consul-General to South Africa, Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro, dismissed claims Lukau's had raised the Zimbabwean from the dead.

Mukonoweshuro, who signs repatriation letters for locals who die in South Africa said he was not in possession of papers clearing any Zimbabwean to be repatriated on Sunday from South Africa.

He also denied any possibility of the dead body being repatriated on Sunday as the whole process could only be carried out during weekdays.

Kings and Queens Funeral Parlour also denied the claim as false, baseless and unsubstantiated.