Gambia: Wallidan's Bah - 'I Take My Strikers On a 30 Mins Scoring Session'

Wallidan's coach Foday Bah says he dedicates a 30 minutes session on fine-tuning his striker's finishing touches during training.

Blue Boys Wallidan have gone to drop at second, relinquishing the table top to Brikama whom they tied down to a goalless draw over the weekend.

And speaking on the sidelines of the match on the trend of poor scoring dogging the league and its myriad of profligacy-gripped strikers, Bah insists: 'Scoring goals is not a problem for Wallidan but Gambian football at large. I always take 30 minutes after every training session with my strikers to train them on how to improve on scoring. I know we will be scoring goals. We are still working on it though it's not easy to break teams.'

Switching to the game, Bah admits breaking down table-toppers Brikama's back-line is a herculean task but said they've always been domineering against adversaries.

'Looking at our past matches, we always dominate our opponents but they are always solid in terms of defense.

'I know if we start scoring we will keep scoring,".

My defensive tactics is very good and it will be very difficult for teams to break us,' he said, with just a point separating them at the West Coast Region Sateba Boys.