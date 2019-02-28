27 February 2019

Gambia-Eligible Kandji Linked With Iran Move

Iran could be Gambia-eligible Macoumba Kandji's next destination amid interest from clubs there

The 33-year-old goal-getter, born to a Gambian parent, has been on-fire last season scoring 14 times for Honka Espoo in the Finnish Premier League.

There have been reports of possibly Kandj staying put in the Scandinavian country and signing an extended contract following elapse of his short-term deal last December.

However, Sanat Naft Abadan of Iran are believed to be chasing Macoumba's signature for a while but an agreement has yet to be finalised.

Sanat are 12th in the Persian Gulf Pro League as they go out looking for a striker to reel off the goals and getting them staying up the division.

