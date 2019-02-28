Sudan: Emergency Court Established, Joint Staff Command Reshuffled

Khartoum — An Emergency Court has been established in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, to deal with cases related to the State of Emergency proclaimed in Sudan on Friday. President Al Bashir has issued decrees appointing a new State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, and announcing new appointments to the Sudan Joint Staff Command.

The establishment of the Emergency Court was announced yesterday by Chief Justice Abdulmajid Idris. Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, issued a decree for the establishment of emergency prosecution offices in Khartoum state and all the Sudan's other states, in accordance with his authorities and in compliance with the General Prosecution Act for the year 2017.

Emergency Orders

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that President Omar Al Bashir has issued five new Emergency Orders by which he authorised the Attorney General to establish emergency prosecutions and issue the rules governing the procedures for investigation, appeal, and the authority to report on the removal of immunities for those who are accused of crimes punishable under the Emergency and Public Safety Act.

SUNA further reports that Al Bashir, has issued Republican Decrees and decisions to appoint Lt Gen Isam Eddin Mubarak Habiballa as the State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, and promoting Brig Gen Abdul Fatah Burhan to the rank of Lt Gen.

President Al Bashir also made the following appointments to the Joint Staff Command:

Lt Gen Kamal Abdul Maarouf as the Chairman of the Joint Staff Command;

Lt Gen Hashim Abdul Muttalab Ahmed as the Deputy Chairman of the Joint Staff Command;

Lt Gen Abdul Fatah Burhan as the Armed Forces' Inspector;

Gen (pilot) Salah Abdul Khaliq Saeed as the Chairman of the Air Forces Command;

Gen Mohamed Osman Al Hussein as the Chairman of the Ground Forces Command;

Gen (navy) Abdalla Al Matari Al Fardi as the Chairman of the Naval Forces Command;

Gen Shamseddin Kabashi as the Chairman of the Joint Operations Command;

Gen Mustafa Mohamed Mustafa as the Chairman of the Military Intelligence Command.

The President also issued decrees on promotion of the following officers to the rank of General:

Maj Gen (advisor) Issa Idris Babiker, Maj Gen Munawar Osman Nugod, Maj Gen Yasser Abdulrahman Hassan Al Atta, Maj Gen Mohamed Ibrahim Hassan Mohamed, and Maj Gen (accountant) (Dr) Isam Khalid Bashir.

Retired Maj Gen Al Naeem Khidir Mursal, and Maj Gen Al Tayeb Al Musbah Osman, are to be returned to service with promotion to the rank of General.

Sworn-in

The new State Minister at the Ministry of Defence, Lt Gen Isam-Eddin Mubarak Habiballa, was sworn in Wednesday at the Guest House before Al Bashir, and in presence of the First Vice-President, Lt Gen Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn-Auf, the National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila, and Chief Justice, Abdulmajid Idris.