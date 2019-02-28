Sudan Uprising - Protesters Undaunted By State of Emergency

Sudan — The popular uprising in Sudan, which is now into its third month, has continued despite the declaration of a State of Emergency and the resulting Emergency Orders designed to contain the protests.

On Tuesday, hundreds of doctors and medical staff carried out more than 18 protests in Khartoum and six states.

Ten hospitals in Khartoum and three in El Gezira, as well as hospitals in El Fasher, Atbara, Kassala, Port Sudan, the areas under the control of the SPLM in South Kordofan and Sudanese doctors abroad carried out protest vigils demanding to topple the regime.

The doctors and medical staff held banners demanding the removal of the regime, the release of detainees and denouncing the suppression of the peaceful demonstrations.

They chanted the slogan "just fall, that's all".

Witnesses said the security forces arrested a number of female doctors participating in the vigil at the dental hospital in Khartoum.

River Nile state

The districts of Wad Nubawi, Kalakla, Sangaat, Burri El Lamab, Shambat in Greater Khartoum, and Um Direiwa and Hawash Banaga in River Nile state witnessed demonstrations and vigils demanding the overthrow of the regime.

The demonstrators chanted slogans calling for the immediate step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from power and blocked a number of main roads by setting fire to tyres.

The students of El Fajr University and El Ahfad University for Women continued their demonstrations inside and around the university headquarters to demand the overthrow of Al Bashir and his regime.

The students of El Ahfad University in Omdurman set fire to vehicle tyres in solidarity with demonstrations outside the university and shouted slogans ridiculing the State of Emergency.

The students of El Fajr University demanded the closure of the university, in remembrance of their colleague Mahjoub El Taj, student at El Razi Medical College, who was killed by the security forces in Khartoum in January.

School students

Students of the Kibeida Private School and the Khartoum Model School chanted slogans of freedom and justice.

The Beika Students Association organised a protest in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira.demanding step- down of Al Bashir and overthrow the regime.

The Faculty of Medicine of West Kordofan University cancelled the decision to resume the study on March 3 and promised to adjust the situation in another opportunity.

Dozens of workers of Kanar Telecom, Adiyat Marketing, and the Samil Industrial Company organised separate sit-ins in front of the companies' main offices in Khartoum and Khartoum North to demand the overthrow of the regime.

The protestors held signs read, "Freedom, Peace, Justice" and "Revolution is the choice of the people" and banners calling for the release of the detainees.

The protests come at the call of the signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change to organise protest vigils for professionals.