Malawi: Police in Chikwawa Arrests Six in Gang Rape

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have arrested six people on suspicion that they were involved in a gang rape where 12 men are reported to have defiled a 14-year-old girl in a row in Senior Chief Makhuwira in the district.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday they have arrested the six suspects while the other six are still on the run.

Benjamin said the suspects are said to have taken turns in defiling the girl over the weekend in an incident which occurred at Chafulumira Village in Senior Chief Makhuwira's area.

"It is alleged that the victim was on her way from a grocery shop where her grandmother had sent her to buy some commodities in the evening hours. While on the way back, she was ambushed by the gangsters," said Benjamin.

He said the bandits dragged the girl into the bush and gagged her mouth with a piece of cloth where they took turns defiling her and left her severely injured on her private parts.

"The girl is in severe pain and we think she is psychologically traumatized. We don't know why such a barbaric act happened. But the good thing is that we have managed to arrest some key suspects," said Benjamin, adding that after defiling the girl, the assailants deserted the spot.

"She crawled to the roadside where some passersby took her home. The matter was later reported to the village head who summoned the suspects to a hearing where only six turned up and were immediately detained by members of the community policing.

"They were handed over to the police and have since been charged with defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code. A manhunt for other six suspects is currently underway," said the police publicist.

The suspects are Smart Lapken, Fanuel Makwayo and Kingsley George, all aged 21. Others are Alfred Njobvu, 18, and a 17-year-old boy (name withheld).