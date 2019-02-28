Uganda: Second Person Charged Over Kirumira Murder

Wakiso — A second person was on Wednesday charged before Wakiso magistrate's court with the murder of former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira.

Hamza Mwebe, a self-employed resident of Kigobe Zone in Namugoona appeared before grade one magistrate, Mr Noah Sajjabi, to be read of the charges against him.

However, he was not allowed to say anything since it is a capital offence that can only be heard in the High Court.

In October last year, the same court charged Abubakar Kalungi, 47, a carpenter and resident of Mirimu Zone in Makindye-Ssabagabo Municipality, Wakiso District, with murder of ASP Kirumira.

Prosecution led by Ms Amelia Kamusha presented an amended charge-sheet including Mwebe as accused number two on the charge sheet.

Prosecution states that on September 08, 2018 at about 8.00pm in Bulenga, Wakiso District, Kalungi and Mwebe with others still at large with malice aforethought used a gun to murder ASP Kirumira and Nalinya who were driving in a Saloon car belonging to Kirumira. Kirumira and Nalinya were then rushed to Lubaga and Mulago hospitals respectively from where they were pronounced dead.

Kirumira had for several months claimed that people were trailing him with the intention of assassinating him for exposing police officers hobnobbing with criminals.

Investigators handling the case have reportedly taken four suspects to the murder scene for reconstruction. Source said four suspects in CMI custody were on Monday and Tuesday taken to the crime scene as investigations continue.

The suspects according to the sources told investigators how they trailed Kirumira from Nsangi up to his home town (Bulenga) but could not shoot him before dark due to congestion on the road.

Mwebe was remanded to Kigo government prison until March 13 for further mention.

