Angola: State Expects to Save U.S.$ 80 Million in First Privatizations

Luanda — At least 80 million US dollars could be saved by the Angolan state with the privatization of the first seven companies, out of a total of 52 industrial hubs located in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (EEZ).

Administrator of IGAPE,Gilberto Luther

The announcement was made Thursday by the administrator of the Institute for Asset Management and State Participation (IGAPE), Gilberto Luther, on the occasion of the launch of the public tender for the privatization of the seven companies and presentation to public managers and entrepreneurs.

The public tender, officially opened Thursday, ends on May 31 of this year, and IGAPE has already received proposals from national and foreign investors who have expressed an interest in the acquisition.

The sales price of the industrial units, according to Gilberto Luther, ranges from 3 million to 18 million US dollars, but the value of each one should be analyzed in particular.

The State at that time is selling the companies Univitro, Juntex, Carton, Absor, Indugited, Coberlen and Saciango. Of these, only one is in operation, the others have never operated since the creation of the EEZ, in October 2009, and have equipment.

Univitro produces glass and has at this time 17 workers in regular situation.

Juntex is dedicated to the construction and distribution of concrete structures, the Carton - cartolines and carton, the Absor - Diapers and wipes, Indugited (hygiene products), Coberlen (Blankets) and Saciango - is dedicated to the production of bags for the cement industry and others.

On the occasion, the President of the Board of Directors of IGAPE, Walter Barros, said that, this year, will submit to public tender the other industrial units installed in the EEZ.

He explained that the 52 companies are in different conditions: companies set up in operation, set up inactive and others not yet set up. And that in this first phase the seven units were selected, the others being selected for the second.