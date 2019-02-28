Angola: Firm Invests U.S.$4 Million in Sausage Manufacturer

Luanda — A sausage processing and meat manufacturer is to start operating in April this year at the Special Economic Zone (ZEE), under a USD 4 million investment, an initiative of the Mestre-Akino firm.

Speaking to Angop, the administrator of Mestre-Akino industry limited, Luís Nicássio, said from the overall amount USD 2, 2 million were financed by the extinguished investment programme "Angola investe", and the rest was provided by the promoter of the investment.

The manufacturer is to have capacity to produce 50 tons of pork.

The manufacturer is expected to create 50 direct jobs in the first stage of operation.