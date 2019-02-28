Namibia: Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets for Land Grabbers

A CHILD was admitted to hospital due to tear gas exposure and another hit by a rubber bullet during a land grab incident at Windhoek's Agste Laan on Tuesday evening.

The Windhoek City Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at people whom they found setting up shacks at a plot behind Chairman Mao Zedong High School.

City Police senior superintendent Gerry Shikesho confirmed the incident, saying they were patrolling the area when they found people grabbing land, and tried to stop them.

"I know what happened. I was there, but it is a City of Windhoek incident, we are just the response. They are the ones to make an official statement," he added.

The city's spokesperson, Lydia Amutenya, said they could not make a statement because they had not received a report from the City Police yet.

Landless People's Movement member Henny Seibeb and Affirmative Repositioning movement leader (AR) Job Amupanda both supported the land grab.

Seibeb said he refuses to call it land grabbing, but rather an incident where people gave themselves plots from God-given land, while Amupanda said land grabbing should be done more often.

"They are not grabbing land. They were allocating themselves plots to build their houses and live in harmony. I do not see anything wrong, and I support them. People should live in whichever part of town where there is land. It is dignity," said Seibeb.

According to him, land grabbing has been on the increase due to the failure of local authorities to deliver land and services to the people. Amupanda also said there was nothing illegal about the land grabbing.

"How can people be illegal in their own country? People are tired of living in garages," he stated.

He added that while they come up with a long-term plan, the intensity of land grabbing must increase because this was the only way that the government would deliver.

Dimbulukeni Nauyoma of AR said there is a child who was hospitalised due to the tear gas exposure. He said AR will help the family if need be.

According to him, the child was in a home in the area where land grabbing was taking place.

He said most of the people in the area have been living there for a long time and were just extending their homes, and not grabbing land.

"There were some setting up, and the police has cordoned off some houses that were already standing. [President Hage Geingob] said that police cannot demolish a shack that is already set up, but the police are doing the opposite. So, the question is, who is really running this country?" he asked.

One of the residents told The Namibian that people were being shot at with rubber bullets even while fleeing, while some fell victim as they got out of taxis or were walking home.

"Why shoot people who are fleeing? One lady was shot between the legs while trying to dodge a bullet as she came out of the taxi," said the resident. The resident told The Namibian that a boy was hit by a stray rubber bullet while at his home nearby. He had to see a doctor as the clinic was closed.

"We called an ambulance also for other seriously injured people, but they drove away when we told them that the injuries were a result of police actions," the resident said.

Health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, said he was unaware of the situation as he was out of town.

Just recently, a crowd of over 100 residents, including alleged Swapo supporters, attempted to grab land at Otjiwarongo's Ombili location, something which was seen as a publicity stunt.

Over the years, there have also been land grabbing incidents at Rehoboth, Rundu, Katima Mulilo, Ongwediwa and Keetmanshoop. These incidents were followed by the demolition of the shacks that had been erected.