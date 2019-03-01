South Africa: KZN to Help Reunion Fend Off Sharks Amid a Host of Agreements, From Higher Education to Space Science

analysis

The KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board has signed an agreement to help the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion to try to reduce the number of shark attacks in its waters. Reunion's economy is highly dependent upon tourism.

The long-established KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board, famous for its expertise in countering shark attacks and its general shark research, signed an agreement in Pretoria on Thursday with the Association for the Shark Risk Resources and Support Centre of Reunion (ACRAR) to help Reunion deal with its shark problem.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by South Africa's International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and her French counterpart Jean-Yves le Drian, who was on his first visit to South Africa.

The two ministers also co-chaired a political dialogue forum between the two countries which took place for the first time at ministerial level.

The French embassy in Pretoria said both shark bodies had agreed to work together to reduce the shark threat in Reunion, which is a French territory.

"This agreement is deeply meaningful in the context of many shark attacks in La Reunion and the well-recognized South African expertise in that field," the French embassy said.

It added that the protocol covered many fields of...