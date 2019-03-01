South Africa: Zuma and ANC NEC Allegedly Ignored Mbalula's Disturbing Gupta Disclosure

analysis

On Thursday afternoon, General Siphiwe Nyanda took the witness stand to confirm that former President Jacob Zuma and the ANC's highest decision-making body, the National Executive Committee, allegedly turned a blind eye to a damning revelation by Fikile Mbalula that the Guptas were the first to inform him of his appointment to the Cabinet in 2010.

Fikile Mbalula has already publicly confirmed claims by former finance minister Trevor Manuel that he made this shocking disclosure at an NEC meeting in 2011 -- yet no action was taken, allowing the Gupta rot to fester for another six years.

Manuel testified early on Thursday about the meeting and how Mbalula had allegedly wept when he revealed this to fellow ANC members.

General Siphiwe Nyanda, a former minister of communications who was sacked by Zuma in October 2010 in the same Cabinet reshuffle that saw the appointment of Mbalula, took the witness stand at the State Capture commission on Thursday afternoon.

Nyanda replaced by (the now late) Roy Padayachie, a known Gupta acolyte, for reasons he has never been able to pin down.

Although unable to recall whether Mbalula had cried when he shared this worrying development with his comrades at the 2011...