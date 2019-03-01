South Africa: State Capture Wipes Out Third of SA's R4.9-Trillion GDP - Never Mind Lost Trust, Confidence, Opportunity

analysis

The cost of State Capture hovers at around R1.5-trillion over the second term of the Jacob Zuma administration. That's just short of the R1.8-trillion Budget for 2019. Put differently: State Capture has wiped out third of South Africa's R4.9-trillion gross domestic product, or effectively annihilated four months of all labour and productivity of all South Africans, from hawkers selling sweets outside schools to boardroom jockeys.

Quantifying the cost of State Capture is a Gordian knot. There are some costs that hit hard and immediately, although their final impact can be mitigated, at least to some extent, over time. Other costs creep on to the balance sheets of, for example, state-owned entities (SOEs) such as Eskom or government departments, where they look as if they belong as "finder's fees", "consultancies" and "commissions", but they don't, as these are effectively kickbacks.

The price tag of a culture of imperviousness for politically connected players, and a flailing governance system, can be obscured. And the impact of reputational damage, broken trust and loss of opportunities is hard, if not impossible, to fully quantify, regardless of the cleverest modelling system.

But there are some readily available numbers in the public domain.

And as US Senator...