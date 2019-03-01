South Africa: ANC Gambles On Twitter Influencers

analysis

The party of liberation appears to have bought into the fake politics of paid Twitter, an amaBhungane investigation has found.

"My job is to influence. Influence other people's opinions, influence their interests, influence anything ... fashion, music, clothes, any sort of thing like that."

Karabo Motsoane is an influencer, a social media guru who has leveraged his popularity on platforms like Twitter and Instagram to make money by promoting products and events to his followers.

He and his girlfriend Zukhanye Ncapayi - also an influencer/"full-time muse" - have their own YouTube channel where they post adorable videos of their exploits as a couple to their 18,000 followers.

On Twitter, their following is even bigger.

"I get paid per tweet or per post. That rate, I align it with traditional media advertising. I have 35,000 followers on Twitter, and there's the potential of my tweet being seen by double that amount, by 60,000 people, so I look at how much you would get charged in a magazine or TV for 60,000 people being reached, and then that's what I charge... it's very straightforward, I have a rate card... "

I have asked Motsoane if I can interview him about the influencer...