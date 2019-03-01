South Africa: Ace Magashule to Lead Tripartite Alliance's Solidarity Visit to Venezuela's President Under Siege, Nicolás Maduro

analysis

The ANC is to send a delegation to Venezuela to offer support to embattled President Nicolás Maduro as he faces a growing tide of domestic and international pressure to resign.

Sources on the ANC's international relations committee confirmed that ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule as well as senior representatives of the ANC's alliance partners, the SA Communist Party and Cosatu, would lead a delegation to Venezuela over the next few days.

The aims of the visit would be to learn more about the situation as well as to offer support to Maduro, the source said.

The fact-finding and solidarity visit is intended to provide moral support to Maduro amid the crisis confronting the country and himself.

The US and more than 50 other Western and Latin American countries have recognised Maduro's main political opponent, Juan Guaido, as the real president of Venezuela after rejecting Maduro's victory in the 2018 presidential elections as rigged.

The crisis is coming to a head as Venezuelan security forces prevent US humanitarian aid entering the country from neighbouring Columbia. Many analysts fear it could lead to a military clash between the US and Venezuela.

South Africa has also provided moral support to Maduro on the UN...