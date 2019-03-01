Kenya: We Won't Build the Five Stadiums We Promised, Jubilee Now Admits

The government says it will not be able to construct the five state-of-the-art stadiums which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto promised in 2013.

In its stead, Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia says the government is working round the clock to construct one state-of-the-art stadium by the time President Kenyatta's term of office ends in 2022.

Kaberia added that plans are underway to upgrade four regional stadiums across the country. Upon completion, these yet to be named stadiums will be fit to host international football and athletics events.

CAMPAIGN PLEDGES

"I can assure you we will build one stadium by 2022. We will not be able to construct more than one stadium because of several factors, you know sports is a devolved entity. But then, Nyayo and Kipchoge Keino stadiums are undergoing rehabilitation and will be ready by the end of this year (2019)," Kaberia said.

As one of their campaign pledges, President Kenyatta and his deputy promised to construct five state-of-the-art stadiums in Kisumu, Mombasa, Garissa, Nakuru and Eldoret.

Seven years later and almost one and half years into their second term, not even a groundbreaking ceremony has been done for any of these stadiums.

This unavailability of quality stadiums also led to Kenya being stripped the hosting rights for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).