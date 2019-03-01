28 February 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Retired Hockey Player Appeals for Help After Being Hospitalised

A former national hockey team trialist, Alphonse Manyasi, has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with diabetes and low blood pressure, which has resulted in serious breathing deficiency.

According to Manyasi's elder brother Dennis, the retired player, popularly known as Gogo, was taken ill on Sunday and is currently in High Dependency Unit of Nairobi Women's Hospital.

Dennis is now appealing to friends and well-wishers to help offset Gogo's medication expenses, already running into hundreds of thousands of shillings.

Contributions can be sent to Jacinta Makhatsa on 0722365580.

Manyasi was number one hockey goalkeeper in 1984, but dropped out and his place taken by Emanuel Oduol when Kenya went to Los Angeles Olympics.

