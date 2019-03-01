Ethiopian Airlines to Celebrate Int'l Women's Day With Addis Ababa to Oslo All-Women Flight

On the 8th of March 2019, Ethiopian Airlines will celebrate International Women's Day by having an all-women flight from Addis Ababa to Oslo. Ethiopian Airlines' women professionals will be in charge of all aspects of the flight from flight deck crew, safety and security to air traffic control.

When it comes to making history within the aviation sector, Ethiopian Airlines is always a step ahead. In December 2017, its first flight "operated by women in all roles" flew for the first time within Africa, from Addis Ababa to Lagos. In 2018, to celebrate the International Women's Day, Ethiopian Airlines had an all-female crew that flew from Addis Ababa to Buenos Aires.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, "We are immensely honoured that we have women trailblazers in every aspect of our aviation field. Women are an integral part of our success story from the start and with this dedicated flight we honour and celebrate their indispensable contribution to our aviation Group and the broader aviation industry, our country and the continent at large. Although women are Africa's greatest resource, gender inequality still persists in our continent. Therefore, we all need to ensure that women take their right position in all human endeavour by creating the right conditions and through all inclusive engagements models."

