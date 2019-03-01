Zimbabwe: So Far So Good for Selmor, but . . .

It is all looking glossy and promising for Selmor Mtukudzi's music career as she embarks on a seemingly passionate journey to inherit her father's legacy.

She has started well and attracted colourful appraisals from various sections of music followers. The shows she has held so far have been fantastic.

They have been perfect tribute to her father, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi.

She gave a breath-taking performance at her father's funeral in Madziwa. She also left lasting impressions in South Africa at the Tuku memorial concert.

Last week she had another good outing at Bar Rouge.

At all these shows, she has been working with Ashton "Mbeu" Nyahora and their combination is made in heaven. Selmor also works with her sister Sandra, who is her backing vocalist.

The sisters are determined to keep their father's music alive.

They have been in the industry for a long time and they have the experience. They can pull surprises on this voyage.

But Selmor should know that the brand that Tuku built is enormous.

It needs a lot of work -- serious hard work. She will face many challenges. It will not be an easy journey.

At the moment the wave of sympathy is driving all the support and appraisals she is getting at the shows. This is not to say she has not been up to the task. She has started well, but soon that wave will begin to subside. That will be the beginning of the real journey. The real test is still to come.

It has happened to children of departed music legends that have taken over their father's art.

It happened to Suluman Chimbetu and Peter Moyo among others. These two began singing just after their fathers' deaths and attention went to them immediately.

Many will recall the Mzee Bira that was held in Bindura in September 2005, a month after Simon Chimbetu's death.

Suluman went on stage for the first time, led by his uncle Allan. The excitement ballooned. All attention shifted to Sulu and he got further sympathy when he parted ways with his uncle. He got a lot of support and he tried his best to carry over his father's legacy. Today Sulu will tell you that the journey has not been easy.

It is great that Selmor has an advantage over the likes of Sulu who only started singing after his father's death. She has been in the industry for a long time and worked with her father. She has made some strides in her own career. She has won awards. She is good at what she does. No one can take that away from her. No one doubts her capabilities and we are all hopeful that she will make a difference.

However, the territory that she is now entering will demand a lot from her.

She knows that her life will not be the same with her father's music on her shoulders.

She knows it will be a heavy load.

And the journey begins with the big show that has been set for Andy Miller on March 29. She is expected to get together with some of the original Black Spirits members. That should be a good starting point. She just has to brace up for a big journey.