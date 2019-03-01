Kenya/Ghana: Migne Names Two 'Unknowns' for Ghana Tie

Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne has named two 'unknowns' in Kenya's 24-man provisional squad to play Ghana in the final African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier away to Ghana next month.

The tactician has named 20-year old defender David Sessay who turns out for English fourth tier side Crawley Town and midfielder Christopher Tangen Mbamba who plays in Sweden for third tier side Oskarshamns.

Sessay was released by Watford last year and signed for Crawley on a two year contract that expires next year August.

Also earning a slot in the team is Mathare United midfielder Cliff Nyakeya as well as Kareiobangi Sharks forward Duke Abuya.

There is also a return for winger Clifton Miheso into the squad with the winger having sealed a move to Portugal's second tier where he currently features for Club Olimpico Montijo.

Migne has further named five players on a reserve list in case any of the first team players get injured during training.

Stars who have already qualified for the Cup of Nations will hope to finish off the qualification campaign on a high with victory or a point away to the Black Stars set to assure the team of a top of the table finish.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders

Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), David Sessay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders

Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, Spain), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya),

Reserve Players

Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, Portugal).