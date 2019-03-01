Kenya: Steeplechase Queen Chepkoech Now Wants a Piece of X-Country Cake

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech is optimistic that she will do well after getting a slot to represent Kenya in the World Cross Country Championships next month.

The global event, which has attracted athletes from more than 50 countries, will be held on March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark.

Chepkoech, who considers herself a novice in the cross country, is among the six women who will represent Kenya in the senior category with a podium place her prime target.

"I'm happy I will be representing my country once again, but now in the World Cross Country. I don't have enough experience but I believe our coaches will give us more tips and I'm ready to learn so that I can conquer the world," Chepkoech said ahead of the team's residential training at the Kigari Teachers Training College in Embu.

'PLAYED MIND GAMES'

Chepkoech explained to Nation Sport how she played mind games with the other competitors during the senior women's race in Eldoret last weekend where she emerged third behind winner Hellen Obiri and Beatrice Mutai.

"Everybody was looking at me and I had to play with their minds. I ran from the front in the first lap and then I decided to retreat behind the leading pack before zooming to the third position," Chepkoech said.

The world record holder is using the cross country event as a build up o her season where she will be participating in the Diamond Leagues series and later the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Chepkoech will team up with with World 5,000m champion Obiri, Mutai, Deborah Samum, Eva Cherono and Lilian Kasait as they seek to retain the senior women's title in the World Cross event in Denmark.

Chepkoech, also a 1,500m specialist, won bronze for Kenya in the African Games in Brazzaville, Congo in 1,500m before finishing fourth in the Rio Olympics 3,000m steeplechase - won by Kenya-born Bahraini Ruth Jebet. Last year, she bagged silver in 1,500om behind Caster Semenya at the Commonwealth Games before winning the Africa Championships 3,000m steeplechase gold in Asaba, Nigeria. She would then claim the IAAF Continental Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic late 2018.

Chepkoech broke the 3,000m steeplechase world record in the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco after clocking 8:44.32, lowering Ruth Jebet's previous time by eight seconds.