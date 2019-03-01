Kenya: Mombasa Golf Club Hosts Chairman's Prize Tourney

It is the Chairman's turn at the 108 years old Mombasa Golf Club course along Mama Ngina Drive following last weekend's Captain's Prize.

Club chairman Jane Githere last year made history by becoming the first lady golfer to be elected chairman of the only links course in South of the Sahara after 107 years.

Githere said early this week "The club has grown in status as part of my goal was to complete the construction of the Pavillion. The work is now 95% completed" said the chairman.

She said one of the club members Yobesh Oyaro connected the Club to Mombasa Cement to sponsor the completion of the construction of the pavilion.

Mombasa Cement accepted to finish off the work. "Our plan is to open a Sports Bar which will be very beneficial to the club. I put a lot of energy and time fighting for the recovery of our land which had been grabbed over the years and though we are still in court battling it out for one of the plot, the second contentious plot is now sorted" added Githere who thanked club members for their tremendous support and special the club board which made her achieve half of the goals.

The historical Club which has rich history, is the second oldest Club in the Country having been started in 1911, five years after the first ever golf club in Kenya, the Royal Nairobi Golf Club which was started in 1906.

Githere who has lined up a number of prizes for this weekend's event says her wish is to see Mombasa Golf Club be integrated with the Mama Drive Ngina beautification plans. She said the Club's main need is irrigation of the course. "Once done Mombasa and indeed Kenya will be having a Dubai Creek Golf Course for look- alike".

During last weekend's Captain's Prize, handicap 18 golfer Wilfred Wanjui posted nett 68 and 30 for a differential of 38 points to beat a field of 110 golfers, to claim the overall title. Wanjui is among the 120 players drawn this weekend in the event being sponsored by AAR Healthcare, Unilever Kenya, Kericho Gold, KCB, Nulook Links and friends of the chairman.

Wanjui is among the 100 golfers drawn for this weekend's event where he is likely to face a strong challenge from players like Gregory Koech, Miqdad Walji, Gurbux Singh, Eric Nyongesa, Jimmy Kingori, Martin Wahome, Nyali vice captain Evans Manono, and youngster Andrew Wahome.

A stiff competition is also expected in the ladies section where most of the lady golfers from both Mombasa and Nyali are drawn in the stableford event.

Those drawn include former lady captains at Nyali Joyce Masai, current lady captain Susan Stokes, former Nyali chairman Christine Ockotch, Alice Wahome, Mary Kandu and Florence Karimi among others. They will be taking on home players Hildah Mugure, and out- going lady captain Mary Mariga among others.

Teeing off those the morning draw is set for 7am and at 12.00 for the afternoon draw. With the current wind at the Coast, the Mombasa Golf Club course is becoming more and more challenging even for the home players.

At the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club, club captain Peter Mwaura Kimani winds up his successful term with the Captain's Prize which as expected, has attracted a record entry of 300 players.

Kimani, a former employee of the Nation Media Group is being supported by a number of corporate organizations led by Pay television provider MultiChoice Kenya which announced its sponsorship towards the event early this week.

Multi-Choice Kenya, the owner of DSTV and GoTV will be the title sponsors and have lined up a dozen prizes Speaking during the media announcement on the sponsorship on Tuesday, MultiChoice Kenya General Manager Simon Kariithi said: "We are excited to be the title sponsors of this tournament, sports is an integral part of our society and we are delighted to support this event."

Other sponsors include Occidental Insurance, Oxygene Marketing and Communications, the Public relations firm, Crown paints, Fresha, design, Magfre and TEK Productions- a video and photography house among others. Among the fabulous prizes which will be up for grab, will be a fully paid trip for two to Mauritius for any player firing a hole in one at the tough par three-third hole.

There will also be special prizes for media personalities, Juniors, Pros, Detour members, the Clergy, guests from neighboring and reciprocating clubs, former golf captains, sponsors and the club members. Kimani

"The course is in good shape and the greens are freshly cut for an amazing experience. We are looking forward to hosting arguably one of the biggest golf tourneys in the country. We will be celebrating what has been quite a successful year for the club".

Last weekend, the Club launched a course irrigation project which is expected to be finalized within eight months, drastically transforming the 18-hole course in readiness for hosting major local and international tournaments.

Among the players golfers to watch out includes recent winners Ezekiel Mucina, Henry Mwaura, Samuel Njinu, Teresia Wainaina and Judy Nyambura. A number of local pros are expected to participate at the event as well as some of the elite amateur golfers and some of the country's top juniors.

Meanwhile action resumes at Machakos Golf Club with the Kenya Defense Forces golf tournament which comes three weeks after the Kenya Ports Authority Corporate event. This weekend's tournament has attracted over 100 players drawn from various clubs including Kenya Air Force, Eastleigh, Nakuru Golf Club, Kiambu, Thika Barracks, Railway, Golf Park and Ruiru Sports Club.

Back in Nairobi, Vet Lab Sports Club will be the venue for the Kabete Ladies Open which has attracted players from most of the clubs in the country. Few weeks Royal Nairobi's Serah Khanyereri beat a big field to take the Sigona Ladies Open Silver Division title, and she is the player to beat this weekend where taking her on will be home players Mercy Nyanchama, Mary Karano, Agnes Nyakio and Esther Chumo.