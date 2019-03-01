Kenya: Nairobi Hope to Breach Security in KPA Inter-Department Final

Internal Container Depot Nairobi (ICDN) and Security Services will face off in the final of this year's Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Inter-Departmental Tournament after Thursday's semi-finals were decided in dramatic fashion.

What was billed to be an exciting double header was marred by the disqualification of Port Police who were found guilty of cheating.

The law enforcers broke the law by fielding four players who were discovered to be ineligible as they did not work at the Port Police Unit that is stationed inside the port to secure the facility.

Security Services thus secured a walkover and a place in the final.

Port Police, who were the Group 'A' winners, had been asked by the tournament organizers to remove from their roaster the four players, but the policemen stood their ground and vowed not to leave the venue until they were allowed to play.

Final today at Mbaraki

However, KPA Sports Officer Lenox Safari said investigations had established that the said players were not attached to the Port Police.

"We have done thorough investigations and found out that two of the officers are attached to the Central Police Station, one to the Makupa Police Station and the other one is attached to Inuka Police Station in Likoni.

"There is no way, therefore, that they could be working at the Port Police at the same time," Safari said.

The said policemen are Juma Magoigo, Mark Masika, Wafula James and Isaac Ewoi. ICDN and Security Services will now meet in the finals of the tournament, in its 24th year, from 4.30pm today at the Mbaraki Sports Club.

The final will be preceded by a match between Coast Media FC and KPA's management team.

In Thursday's other second semi-final, ICDN beat Terminal Engineering 2-0.

Goals from veteran midfielder Anthony Kimani in the 12th minute and Raphael Okello in the 65th minute were enough to secure victory for ICDN. The penalties came after two players -- Leroy Wanjohi and Abdallah Alfani -- were brought down in the box.

Terminal Engineering were reduced to 10 men after Okiro Victor was red-carded for a serious tackle on ICDN captain Abdullahi Adams.

Evans Orodi and Anthony Katana, operating dangerously for Terminal Engineering, had twice threatened ICDN's goalmouth but failed to beat experienced goalkeeper Tom Nyakoko.

Missed a sitter

Abdilahi Ada, on the other hand, missed a sitter for ICDN when, with only goalkeeper Hassan Hamisi to beat, he shot inches wide in the fourth minute as the game gathered pace.

The annual tournament commands huge following as it showcases experienced KPA veterans, many of them having turned out for SportPesa Premier Leaguer leaders, Bandari FC, at one time or another.

Meanwhile, Conventional Cargo are the inaugural swimming champions.

They topped the log by amassing a total 54 points in the competition which is being held for the first time.

Conventional Cargo were followed closely by Marine Department who had 48 points, while Internal Container Deport Nairobi were third with 30 points and Administration fourth with a paltry 28 points.