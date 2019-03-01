Nigeria: Drug Abuse - 41 People Lose Sanity in Zamfara in 2018 - NDLEA

At least 41 people went mad due to drug abuse in Zamfara state in 2018, the Principal Staff of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in the state Mr Ladan Hashim has said.

Speaking during a paper presentation at the Sensitization/ Advocacy and Drugs Enlightenment in Gummi and Bukkuyum local government areas of the state Mr Ladan said there was an increase in the number of youths becoming deranged during the period.

"Compared to what was obtainable in 2015, 2016 and 2017 where 72 people became insane in the years combined, in 2018, seven females and 34 males became deranged owing to drug abuse," he said.

He said NDLEA Annual Reports from 2013 to 2016 have shown that youths from ages of 11 to 35, commercial drivers, students, armed robbers, rapists, cultists, political, thugs, commercial, frustrated housewives were the most vulnerable groups.

Mr Ladan further explained that the negative effect of drugs abuse among youths include, job loss, armed banditry, political thuggery, road traffic and industrial accidents as well as prostitution.

"Most of the drug users in North Western Nigeria started using drug at adolescent stage, statistics from Kaduna, has it that prevalence rate was that as high as 60 to 70 per cent of students are using substances of abuse," he added.