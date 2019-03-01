South Africa: Did You Feel That Tremor, Joburg?

Residents in the Joburg area took to social media on Friday morning in reaction to a tremor that was felt across the city just before 07:00.

While some were concerned, most reacted with typical South African humour, with one person apologising, saying he wouldn't have beans for breakfast again.

People reported windows and buildings shaking and the word "tremor" was trending within minutes.

News24 attempted to contact the Council for Geoscience but could not reach anyone for comment. Once comment is received, it will be added.

Tremors in the Witwatersrand area are not uncommon and seldom post a real threat, such as this one in Klerksdorp in 2017, and another east of Johannesburg in 2016.

News24