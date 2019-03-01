1 March 2019

South Africa: Mum and Toddler Run Over By Their Own Car At Pretoria School After Handbrake Fails

A mother and her young child were knocked over by the mum's own car outside a school in Welbekend, Pretoria, at around 14:00 on Thursday.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Nick Dollman, reports from the scene indicate that the mum had gone to the school to collect her other children.

"She and her toddler were waiting on the grass area when the handbrake of their vehicle allegedly failed and the vehicle rolled forward and ran over the two."

Dollman said the mum and the little boy sustained serious injuries and were attended to by a Netcare 911 advanced life support paramedic.

"Once stabilised, they were transported quickly to hospital for the specialised care that they required," Dollman said.

