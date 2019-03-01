Nigeria: Buhari May Dissolve Cabinet Before May 29 - Presidency

Abuja — Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, said, yesterday, that President Muhammadu Buhari will likely dissolve his cabinet before May 29.

Recall that it took the President six months to constitute his cabinet after assuming office in 2015.

But speaking on Arise Television, Adesina said the President will not spend a long time before choosing his cabinet members this time.

Adesina, who noted that the President had already promised to do so as soon as possible, said: "One thing about governance is that the first mandate was for four years. That mandate lapses on May 29, and shortly before May 29, the President is likely going to officially dissolve his government. That is the way it is usually done.

"He says thank you to everybody that he has called to work with him and then he dissolves that government officially.

"Then when he is inaugurated for a second time, he now reconstitutes a government; he appoints his personal aides, he forms his cabinet, he appoints other people to fill other positions."

The president, who was candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, won a second term bid after polling over 15 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who secured about 12 million votes in the election.