Nigeria: Nvbf Sends Coaches for High Performance Training in Kenya

The Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) plans to send two national coaches on a High Performance Seminar in Kenya ahead of the forthcoming World U-19 Junior Volleyball Championship in Tunisia.

The coaches, Sani Musa Mohammed and Adeniyi Adekalu were chosen by the federation owing to their performances in qualifying for the world championship, where they came tops at the Africa U-19 Volleyball Youth Games in Algiers in 2018.

According to a statement signed by the chairman, media & publicity, NVBF, Kehinde Lamidi, the coaches will join their counterparts from the qualified countries at the 5th Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) high performance seminar in Nairobi, Kenya with a view to learning latest techniques and skills in the game.

President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Musa Nimrod while congratulating the duo, said the seminar is what is required of coaches that will lead any team to the world championship.

He charged them to be good ambassadors of the country, the federation and their families throughout their stay in Kenya.

Nimrod expressed hope that the seminar will further enhance the performance of the Nigerian team at the World Junior Volleyball Tournament in Tunisia later this year.

Coaches Sanni and Adekalu appreciated the federation for the great opportunity given them to acquire more knowledge and latest techniques and skills to improve the standard of the game of volleyball in Nigeria.

The seminar holds between 1st of March and 6th, 2019 in Kenya.