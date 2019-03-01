Nigeria: FCT Sets Up Committee to Probe Patient's Death At Asokoro Hospital

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has inaugurated a six-man probe committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Kafayat Abdul-Azeez at Asokoro Hospital, two weeks after the incident occurred.

The committee headed by the Director, Medical and Diagnostics of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Evans Onyekele, is to among other things investigate the role played by the management of Asokoro General Hospital before, during and after the death of the deceased.

The deceased family had earlier besieged the hospital protesting that the death of their daughter was due to poor attention rendered by the hospital management.

The committee is also mandated to determine evidence of negligence if any by the hospital management as well as recommend appropriate sanctions on any staff where necessary.