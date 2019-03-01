Malawi: Epileptic Man Drowns in Chiradzulu

Chiradzulu — A 52-year-old epileptic man, Jailos Amosi, on Monday drowned in Namulenga River in Chiradzulu District.

Chiradzulu Police Public Relations Officer, Yohane Tasowana, told Malawi News Agency on Tuesday the deceased was staying alone and on the fateful day, he decided to fetch cattle feed along the river bank but did not return home.

"It is alleged that while there, Amosi suddenly fell into the river and drowned. His remains were on Tuesday found floating by villagers who went searching for him," he said.

He added that the villagers reported the matter to Namitambo Police Unit who went to the scene in the company of health personnel from Namitambo Health Centre.

According to Tasowana, postmortem conducted by the hospital showed death was due to suffocation.

Amosi hailed from Mpatuka Village in Traditional Authority Nkalo in Chiradzulu.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to community members to be careful towards people with different disabilities, especially in this rainy season.