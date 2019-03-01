Malawi: Two Women With Disabilities Get Wheel Chair Donation in Nkhotakota

Nkhotakota — Dwangwa Round Table 69 (DW 69), a charity organisation of young men in Nkhotakota, through their spouses, donated wheel chairs on Wednesday to two women with physical disabilities at Dwangwa in the district.

One of the beneficiaries, Lines Mikayere, 89, said she could not move on her own and depended on her daughter to carry her since 2013 when both her legs and one arm got paralysed due to illness.

Mikayere's daughter, Ellen Misinde said she felt relieved with the donation as her mother's condition prevented her from engaging in activities taking place close to her because she always needed full support for her mobility.

"For all these years, I have been carrying my mum on my back to wherever she wanted to go, including long distances like the hospital where she regularly visits. Life has not been easy for us considering that she is old," Misinde said.

Another beneficiary, Triza Ng'ombe, 25, said she was faced with mobility challenges since her parents could not afford to buy her a wheel chair. Therefore, she spent most of the time indoors as she could not move on her own.

Speaking after delivering the donation, one of the DW 69 spouses, Tabalatokha Musopole said the organisation decided to donate the wheel chairs to ease mobility challenges which the two women were encountering.

Dwangwa Round Table 69 is a charity organisation of young men aged between 18 and 45 living around Dwangwa Sugar Estate in Nkhotakota.

The men organise fundraising functions and use the funds to assist the needy in their areas.

Some of the notable annual fundraising activities they organise include 'Tour De Dwangwa'-a bicycle-cycling race and golf competitions.