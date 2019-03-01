1 March 2019

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Primary School Teacher Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luzily Chiponde

Nkhata Bay — Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 25-year-old primary school teacher for possessing unlicensed firearm.

The suspect, Cheruzo Banda, a teacher at Mazembe Primary School in Traditional Authority (TA) Malanda in the district, was arrested on February25 at Chintheche Trading Centre in the area where he was seen carrying the firearm.

According to Public Relations Officer for Nkhata-Bay Police, Kondwani James, some members of the general public tipped the police which led to the arrest of Banda.

"Some well-wishers tipped us about the suspect who at the time was wandering around Chintheche Trading Center with the riffle. Considering that the conduct was a threat to the public, police arrested the man and confiscated the riffle," James said.

He further said the riffle, a greener, was seized along with hammer and secateurs and upon checking the riffle, it was not loaded with bullets.

Banda who hails from Gulu Village, T.A. Malanda in the district, is in police custody waiting to appear before the court.

Malawi

Elections Body to Provide Tactile Ballot Papers

Malawi Union of the Blind (MUB) Executive Director, Ezekiel Kumwenda, has commended Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC)… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.