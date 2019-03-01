Malawi: Primary School Teacher Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearm

Nkhata Bay — Police in Nkhata Bay have arrested a 25-year-old primary school teacher for possessing unlicensed firearm.

The suspect, Cheruzo Banda, a teacher at Mazembe Primary School in Traditional Authority (TA) Malanda in the district, was arrested on February25 at Chintheche Trading Centre in the area where he was seen carrying the firearm.

According to Public Relations Officer for Nkhata-Bay Police, Kondwani James, some members of the general public tipped the police which led to the arrest of Banda.

"Some well-wishers tipped us about the suspect who at the time was wandering around Chintheche Trading Center with the riffle. Considering that the conduct was a threat to the public, police arrested the man and confiscated the riffle," James said.

He further said the riffle, a greener, was seized along with hammer and secateurs and upon checking the riffle, it was not loaded with bullets.

Banda who hails from Gulu Village, T.A. Malanda in the district, is in police custody waiting to appear before the court.