Zimbabwe: Shaya Positive, Despite Amputation

Zimbabwe football legend George Shaya says he will remain positive in the new chapter unfolding in his life after doctors amputated his left leg at Parirenyatwa Hospital on Wednesday night.

The five-time Soccer Star of the Year has been battling ill-health for some time.

This week doctors recommended his leg, which was suffering from serious infection, be amputated.

"Life is full of highs and lows, I have been in huge pain with this leg for a long time but, now, I'm okay, at least the pain is gone.

"I'm so positive that after this operation, my life will change for good and I will soldier on. I thank God for everything," said 72-year-old Shaya.

The Mastermind is one of the country's most celebrated footballers and one of the most talented stars to emerge from here.

Shaya's wife, Egnes, told The Herald yesterday the former Dynamos player appeared a changed man after the surgery.

"I was very scared before the surgery that I was going to lose my husband because he was no longer able to eat or talk," she said.

"It's painful for your loved one to lose a limb, but I'm also relieved that the leg that had troubled him for a long time was finally removed.

"After the surgery, he started to eat by himself and was even talking about the yesteryear stories and making jokes.

"We are happy as a family to see him recovering."

She revealed that Dairibord, whose chief executive Anthony Mandiwanza is a former top referee, have been assisting with paying the hospital bills.

"We are so humbled by the gesture shown by Dairibord during this difficult time of our life," she said.

"We just received a call from its chief executive Anthony Mandiwanza that they were going to assist us with some money to pay for the hospital bills and they have fulfilled their promise.

"Yes, the bill is still big but we appreciate all the people that are contributing."

Shaya has become the second Dynamos legend to have his leg amputated after 1980 Soccer Star of the Year David "Yogi" Mandigora.