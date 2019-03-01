Rwanda: Yamini Goal Seals Win for Sc Kiyovu Over Etincelles

Salum Yamini was the lone scorer as SC Kiyovu beat Etincelles 1-0 at Mumena Stadium, in Nyamirambo, on Thursday.

The hard-fought victory ensured the Green Baggies remained in fourth position, but lifted them to within four points of third-placed Mukura and second-placed Rayon Sports - both tied on 37 points - who play their match-day 18 fixtures on Friday.

Rayon host Sunrise at Kigali Stadium, while Mukura play away to Bugesera.

Striker Yamini scored the lone goal in the 4th minute.

Speaking to Times Sport in a post-match interview, Kiyovu caretaker Alain Kirasa heaped praise on his players for finding "the right balance" in their defending and attack.

In another Azam Rwanda Premier League game on Thursday, Police outclassed struggling Gicumbi 4-0 at Kigali Stadium.

Thursday

Kiyovu 1-0 Etincelles

Police 4-0 Gicumbi